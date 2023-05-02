EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of an alleged stolen truck and trailer.

According to PSP, the individual pictured below is driving a suspected stolen 1997 Ford F250 Supercab diesel truck with two gas tanks and is also hauling an alleged stolen 35-foot EBY aluminum trailer.

Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers say the trailer was stolen from Fraley’s Auction Company in Muncy, Lycoming County, in February and is unique due to the fact that it has multiple lights along both sides. Investigators said the truck was taken at the end of January from Stillwater, Columbia County.

Pennsylvania State Police

According to state police, the aluminum trailer was reportedly spotted at a racetrack along SR 3004 in Shamokin, Northumberland County in the last week of March.

Anyone with information regarding the driver, the suspected stolen vehicles, or their whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Lauren Lesher at 570-368-5700, text her at 570-560-1361, or email her at lalesher@pa.gov.