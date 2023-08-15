EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after state police said he fled from troopers three times in one night.

Pennsylvania State Police say 33-year-old Michael Ramdhanie from Saylorsburg, fled from police three times on Monday.

Police stated Ramdhanie was stopped for a traffic violation in Susquehanna County but as troopers approached the car, Ramdhanie sped off.

Troopers followed Ramdhanie for several miles until he was stopped on State Route 706 however Ramdhanie was able to flee state police again. The vehicle was later seen on Interstate 81 South where Ramdhanie pulled over but for the third time, he fled the scene when troopers approached the car, according to PSP.

State police said Ramdhanie’s vehicle was finally disabled on State Route 107 and he was taken into custody.

Ramdhanie is being charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, DUI, and possession of marijuana.