JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is facing drug charges after he stole $2k worth of jewelry from a residence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. troopers responded to the 500 block of Megan Court, in Jackson Township for a report of theft.

After an investigation troopers found the suspect stole around $2,078 worth of jewelry from the residence and other items such as a Louis Vuitton change purse, a stethoscope, thermometer, and quarters.

Troopers say they found the accused, Jhavon Webber, 31, of New York, and discovered he was in possession of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Webber was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.