LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are investigating a credit card theft of over $14,000.

According to reports, the thefts occurred between June 2021 and October 26, 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police believe the suspect used the victim’s credit card to make several purchases racking up a tab of $14,456.95.

Troopers have not named a suspect so it is unknown whether the individual is known to the victim or state police.

State police say they are still investigating this incident.