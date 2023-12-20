BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from an area Walmart.

According to PSP, on November 22, troopers responded to Walmart at 167 Hogan Boulevard in Clinton County for a reported retail theft.

PSP says three black males entered the store and gathered six Lego sets valued at $1,260 before leaving the store, running across the parking lot, and putting the stolen items in a vehicle.

Troopers say the three males left the area in a grey, 2023 Mazda CX-5 with a Florida license plate reading LDD-D29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Lamar at (570) 726-6000 and reference incident ID – PA 2023-1545034.