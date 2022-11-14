Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account.

PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the victim’s account. It was unclear the number of items ordered.

In a separate investigation, police were told of a hack on a victim’s Walmart account in Union County.

The victim told troopers that someone was able to purchase $229.99 worth of times through his account.

State police in Union and Schuylkill counties are continuing to investigate the incidents.