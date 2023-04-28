WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they are investigating a $9,500 bail scam in Snyder County.

Officials said they began investigating a bail scam involving a 78-year-old woman on April 18.

According to state police, the victim was contacted by someone who claimed they were a family member and needed money to get out of jail.

The alleged scammer then told the woman he was embarrassed that he needed help and asked her not to tell anyone else. Investigators say the victim was told she needed to pay $9,500 cash to someone who would come to her door for the bail money.

The person who came to the door does not have a description at this time.

State police said $9,500 worth of cash and the victim’s social security number were stolen.

State police in Selinsgrove are investigating.