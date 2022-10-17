DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park.

Police say the woman was seen opening multiple mailboxes and stopping when people passed by her, appearing suspicious.

Investigators are describing the suspect as a “very skinny” white woman with black hair.

Witnesses told PSP that she was seen accompanied by two or three children, each on bicycles and another in a stroller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Drick at 570-524-2662.