CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information regarding items, totaling over $800, that were stolen from a car on Friday.

According to a press release, PSP responded to a report of items stolen out of a vehicle on David Road, in Chestnut Hill Township, on November 4, just before 5:00 p.m.

As the release reads, when state troopers arrived on the scene the victim said the doors to his 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo were open and when he looked inside he noticed several items had been stolen, including:

A Craftsman Circular Saw valued at around $120.

A Craftsman Multi-tool valued at around $100.

A Garmin GPS System valued at around $600.

The items that were stolen from the vehicle are valued at approximately $820 in total.

PSP is asking anyone with information regarding the theft to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271 and ask for the investigating officer, Trooper Russell.