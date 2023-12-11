LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recently announced an investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred in October.

According to PSP, a suspect was seen on home surveillance entering a victim’s vehicle on October 21 around 3:22 a.m.

Troopers say the suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle through the driver’s side door and appears to be a thin male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a hat on, wearing a backpack.

PSP says the victim told troopers the actor stole an Adidas backpack, machinist-type books, tools, and other items stored in the vehicle.

State police say the suspect appears to be the same individual involved in multiple thefts from vehicles in Loyalsock Township.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspect is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.