HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township.

PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by unit 1 which was traveling at a high speed. Unit 2 tried to avoid unit 1 by swerving causing the 44-year-old driver to lose control.

The driver of unit 1 struck a bridge and rotated counter-clockwise hitting the driver’s side of the door, as stated in the release.

Police say the driver of unit 1 fled the scene on foot and the driver of unit 2 sustained minor injuries.