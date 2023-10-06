BETHLEHEM TWP., NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a multi-vehicle deadly wrong-way crash that killed a driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 10:41 a.m., troopers were called to State Route 22 Eastbound at the State Route 33 interchange for a multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers say the crash involved two pickup trucks and a passenger car. Police said a red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on SR 33 north traveling in the wrong direction.

One driver was pronounced deaf at the scene by the coroner and two other operators were transported to the hospital for injuries.

PSP is asking anyone who may have seen the red Chevrolet Silverado driving in the wrong direction before the crash to contact State Police Bethlehem Station at 610-861-2026 and reference the incident number PA2023-1306267.