NEW ALBANY BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of counterfeit cash used at a store in Bradford County.

According to PSP on Tuesday, November 21, troopers received a report of a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Dandy Mini Mart in New Albany, Bradford County.

The man allegedly used the false $100 bill around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20, and then left the gas station in a white SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.