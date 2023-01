MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m.

Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance footage.

As a result, the fake cash was seized and the investigation is ongoing.