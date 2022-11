HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township.

Police say the suspects used the counterfeit cash to pay for their orders between November 15-16 around 10:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

PSP Hazleton unit is continuing to investigate.