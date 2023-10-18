HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they are investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver at the Hazleton Apartments in Luzerne County.

PSP said three Hispanic males, possibly juveniles, approached the food delivery driver on foot, one suspect displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants as he demanded money.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, as noted by PSP. This is an ongoing investigation.