WEISSPORT BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft that occurred overnight on Sunday in Carbon County.

PSP says troopers received a report that between 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and 1:00 a.m. early Monday morning, suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a Fire police badge and jacket, totaling $125.

According to state police, there were no witnesses to the theft and no solvability factors exist.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact PSP-Lehighton at 610-681-1850.