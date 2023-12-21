FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in December.

According to PSP on Sunday, December 10, around 10:17 p.m., troopers responded to the 500 block of High Street for a reported hit-and-run crash.

PSP says a pedestrian, was hit by a vehicle and sustained injuries.

The victim told state police the vehicle that struck him was a black Ford F-150, year model between 2009 and 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Lamar at (570) 726-6000.