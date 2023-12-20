RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police a firearm was stolen from a home in Bradford County.

PSP says on November 10, troopers received a report of a firearm that was stolen from a home on Creekview Drive, Ridgebury Township, Bradford County.

Troopers say the firearm that was stolen is an American Browning ABX3 black rifle, valued at around $400.

State Police say the rifle was stolen from the residence sometime in October.

PSP Towanda is currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at (570) 265-2186.