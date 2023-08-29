SHEPPTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers are investigating an armed robbery at a mini-market after $700 was stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 9:15 p.m., troopers were called to Sheppton Mini Market for a robbery that took place.

Police say the suspect entered the store wearing all black clothes and a black mask, holding a small handgun.

The suspect demanded money from the register and ordered the employees into the cooler, PSP stated. The suspect stole $700 from the register and fled the scene on foot towards Hazle Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.