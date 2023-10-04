HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a Diesel fuel theft that happened over the weekend, valued at around $8,000.

According to PSP Hazleton, troopers were notified on Tuesday, October 3, around 8:00 a.m. of a theft of Diesel fuel from a construction site inside the Humbolt Industrial Park on the Cando Expressway in Hazle Township, Luzerne County.

Troopers say around 1600 lbs of fuel, worth $8,000, was stolen between Friday, September 29 at 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2.

Investigators say the fuel belongs to Muschlitz Excavating, located in Bath, Northampton County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.