EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — During a six-day period state police say suspects stole $65,000 from multiple stores across three different states including Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police stated they began investigating a retail theft at a CVS in Pottsville on April 20 where suspects stole items worth $5,000.

Troopers say the suspects are believed to be involved in 22 different thefts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York where $65,000 worth of times was stolen during a six-day period.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.