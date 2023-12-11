BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported theft in which a gun was stolen from a vehicle in Black Creek Township.

According to PSP, on Saturday, November 25, troopers spoke with a 26-year-old man from Nuremberg, Luzerne County, regarding a theft.

Investigators say the victim had his vehicle parked at Leave it to Beaver Club, located at 1866, Tomhicken Road, in Black Creek Township, when it was broken into and a gun was stolen.

PSP says between 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, someone smashed the victim’s driver’s side front window causing $100 worth of damage, and stole a .357 magnum handgun worth around $425, and the gun’s holster valued at $30.

According to PSP, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Hazleton at 570-459-3890.