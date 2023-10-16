FRANKLIN TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they arrested a former officer after he threatened a Luzerne County animal refuge with a gun over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 2:40 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a man who arrived at Blue Chip Animal Refuge. Police say the man went to the shelter looking for his dog that was allegedly being kept there.

While on the property the man, later identified as Antonio Oriolo, 33, of Sugar Notch, confronted the employees with a gun in his pocket, partially exposing himself, and demanded his dog, troopers stated.

PSP noted Oriolo showed a badge from the White Haven Police Department and an ID card from Wilkes University Police, however, he was no longer employed at either department.

Oriolo has been charged with the following:

Impersonating a public servant

Trespassing

Firearms not to be carried

Harassment

He was released from prison on a $5,000 unsecured bail.