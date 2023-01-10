LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding over four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to PSP on January 6 around 4:23 p.m., PSP Lamar troopers stopped a vehicle after watching Title 75 violations and numerous indicators of criminal activity were seen.

PSP says they asked the driver, 50-year-old, Tyrone Perez, of Miami, Florida, for consent to search the vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Tucson, but they were denied access to the car.

Troopers say they then applied for a search warrant, which was granted, resulting in a search of the Tucson.

State Police say they seized over four pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and Perez was taken into custody.

Court papers say Perez was arranged in front of MDJ Maggs and his bail was originally set at $60,000 cash, which he was unable to post, so he was remanded to the Clinton County Prison.

On January 9, Perez had a bail hearing in front of MDJ Mills in which his bail was reduced to $15,000 cash, which he then posted and was released.

Perez faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as several driving citations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Perez on January 30 at 8:30 a.m.