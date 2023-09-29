KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An argument over sex toys led to a woman threatening to stab a man with a tire plunger and the man shooting a fireball, according to state police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, troopers were called to a house in Kelly Township around 8:00 p.m. for two people getting into an argument over adult toys.

Police say during the altercation, a 27-year-old woman grabbed a tire plunger, threatening to stab a 28-year-old man.

Troopers then learned that the man grabbed a can of brake cleaner and a lighter, using it to allegedly ignite a fireball toward the woman. The woman then charged at the man and struck him multiple times, PSP said.

Both were taken into custody and charged. The man was released on a $10,000 unsecured bail. The woman was released after posting $7,500 cash bail.