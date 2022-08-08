MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police say they arrested a female for trespassing after she refused to leave the victim’s home.

According to PSP-Lamar, between 5:30 and 6:30, Friday evening, troopers responded to a report of a female trespassing on someone’s property, refusing to leave.

Once on scene, State Police say they spoke with 21-year-old, Jasmine Hoffman, of Lock Haven, who was sitting in the victim’s chair outside of his home.

The victim, a 62-year-old male, told police she was not welcomed on his property.

State troopers say they told Hoffman she was not allowed on the premises and she would be arrested if she didn’t leave. Hoffman told PSP that she was not leaving the property unless the victim drove her to Lock Haven.

Hoffman was then taken into custody and transported to the Clinton County Correction Facility, where she awaited arraignment the following day at 9:24 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler.

Hoffman’s bail was set at $1500 and she has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Hoffman faces charges of defiant criminal trespassing.