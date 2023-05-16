SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are currently investigating an alleged assault on an EMT member and track worker at the Big Diamond Speedway Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m., troopers were called for an assault at the Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County.

Investigators stated during the incident a suspect struck an EMT worker multiple times and also shoved a track official to the ground.

State police are actively investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.