NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over Memorial weekend, resulting in five people’s arrest for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 26-27 from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Northumberland County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in 70 stops that included the following arrests:

One DUI with drug possession

One DUI involving alcohol

Three DUI involving drugs

PSP notes, one of the arrests made involved a 20-year-old man from Shamokin, for driving under the influence involving drugs.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.