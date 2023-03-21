EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over the weekend that resulted in eight people’s arrests for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, starting March 17 at 10:00 p.m. until March 18 at 3:00 a.m. troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Northumberland County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in 75 stops that included the following arrests:

Three drug possession

Two DUI with drug possession

Two DUI involving alcohol

One DUI involving drugs

PSP notes, one of the arrests made involved an 18-year-old woman from Sunbury, for driving under the influence. She was charged through the district court, following her arrest on Sunday.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes. Along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.