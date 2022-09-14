TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed on State Route 940 ran a red light at the intersection of State Route 115.

PSP says as the driver ran the red light, she hit a car crossing the intersection which then forced that car to strike a state police patrol unit.

Police say the trooper in the patrol unit had minor injuries due to the car, however, no other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.