NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was passed at a mini golf course in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 6 between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., a fake $20 bill was passed at Good Time Golf on Berwick Hazleton Highway in Nescopeack Township.

PSP is continuing to investigate.