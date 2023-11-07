HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have charged a mother after a child was found wandering the property of an inn.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were called to Wayne Inn in Honesdale Borough for a reported 5-year-old child found wandering the property by staff.

Troopers were told this was the second time that the 5-year-old girl was found wandering without the supervision of her parent, who was allegedly intoxicated and asleep in a hotel room.

PSP said they went to the room where the victim’s mother, Marisa Hesser, 31, of Newfoundland, was staying and she was found in an “intoxicated state.”

Hesser was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and various drug charges.

Two children, ages 4 and 5, were placed into protective custody of the Wayne County Children and Youth Services.