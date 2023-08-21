SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are reporting an investigation where a child was extorted on Snapchat to send pornography to someone.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers received a report of an incident where a minor was extorted for money online.

Police say the child responded to a solicitation for child pornography from an unidentified suspect on Snapchat.

The minor, produced and transmitted the child pornography to the suspect, PSP said. The Spring Brook Township child was later cited by police for transmitting a sexually explicit image.

State police say an investigation is continuing to identify the extorting suspect.