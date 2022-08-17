STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-mile vehicular pursuit, Pennsylvania State Police said they confiscated controlled substances and counterfeit U.S. currency.

On August 14 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Troopers said the subject, Francisco Rey, attempted to flee but was disabled by legal intervention after the two-mile pursuit.

After the chase concluded, investigators said the driver was found to have been in possession of “various controlled substances” and counterfeit US currency.

Rey was under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances, according to police.

Rey is reportedly facing 36 charges, including six felonies, five misdemeanors, and 24 citations. He is currently being held at Monroe County Prison with bail set at $100,000.