UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said multiple suspects broke into a Luzerne County quick mart and stole two twelve packs of Twisted Tea and $2,000 worth of vapes.

On July 26, officials said state police were dispatched to the Country Side Quick Mart on Hunlock Harveyville Road in Hunlock Creek for a report of a burglary.

Investigators said the unknown actors broke into the convenience store by shooting out the front glass of the quick mart with a handgun.

The actors then illegally entered the store and stole around 60 vape pens and two 12 packs of Twisted Tea, according to the release

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.