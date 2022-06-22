DELAWARE WATER GAP BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspected burglar who they say stole collectible Barbie dolls among other items from a storage unit in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 18 around 1:30 p.m. the PSP Stroudsburg unit was dispatched to the Axis Storage Center for a reported burglary.

PSP stated the investigation showed that a storage unit was broken into where several items were stolen.

According to investigators the items stolen were:

Collection of sports cards worth $5,000

Collectible Barbie dolls worth $2,000

Toy Trains worth $400

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800