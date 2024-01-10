HALLSTEAD BOROUGH, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a naked man broke into an apartment after allegedly “smoking drugs” and being chased by a bear.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2023 around 3:45 a.m., troopers were called to Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a nude man, covered in blood, running down State Route 11.

Police say before troopers arrived they learned the man had broken into an apartment and was being detained by the resident.

Once state police arrived they identified the naked man as Edward Swan, 20, of New Milford.

Swan informed troopers that he “smoked drugs” and was being chased by a bear that was “attempting to eat him,” as stated in the release.

Swan was released to EMS staff and later charged with burglary and indecent exposure.