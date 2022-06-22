ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 p.m. for the report of vehicle repossession.

PSP states while the car was being repossessed the arrestee, a 42-year-old woman from Ashland, jumped into the 2020 Jeep and tried to drive it off the tow truck.

Troopers say they told the woman multiple times that she was under arrest but she refused to exit the vehicle.

Police were able to arrest the woman and take her into custody.

Investigators searched the woman’s Jeep seizing meth and related paraphernalia from the vehicle, charging her with drug possession.