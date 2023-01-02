HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft.

Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple times without paying and passed all points of sale.

The suspect tried to steal household items worth $38.76 and food items worth $36.86. The woman was arrested and transported to PSP Hazleton to be processed.