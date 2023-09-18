ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of minks are on the loose after someone cut holes in a fence and released them from a fur farm near Sunbury.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, some time between midnight and 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, 6,000-8,000 minks got out of Richard H. Stahl Sons Incorporated located on State Route 890 in Rockefeller Township.

State police say the suspect, or suspects cut holes in the fence surrounding the mink farm and released approximately 6,000-8,000 of them from their pens.

Officials say there are thousands of minks all over the surrounding area. The Sunbury Animal Hospital notes the animals should not be approached as they can be aggressive.

Several minks were seen dead along the roadway near the fur farm, presumably hit by passing vehicles.

State police say numerous state agencies and farm staff are working to capture the escaped animals.

