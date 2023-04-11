EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police released traffic data for Easter weekend 2023 where over 300 DUIs and 4 fatal crashes occurred.

According to PSP, troopers investigated 410 vehicle crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries during the Easter holiday weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal.

Troopers say they arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning April 7.

State police also cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.

Below you can see the full data charts provided by Pennsylvania State Police, comparing the 2023 Easter weekend with 2022 enforcement data:

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 410 4 4 110 31 0 2022 (3 days) 449 4 4 101 47 1

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 329 5,344 80 481 9,241 2022 (3 days) 341 4,784 57 415 8,234

The incidents above were investigated by state police and do not include any incidents investigated by local law enforcement agencies.

More information on the Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.