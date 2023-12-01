WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND CO. (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a 14-year-old is facing charges after leading troopers on a car chase.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 23 around 12:55 a.m., troopers tried to pull over a car on State Route 405/State Route 45 in Northumberland County.

Police say the driver ignored troopers and a chase started for about 2 miles until the car stopped.

PSP noted the driver was a 14-year-old boy from Danville and charges have been filed in the juvenile court system.