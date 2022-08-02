DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a prisoner at SCI/Dallas for what they say was a stabbing involving ‘shank’ with another prisoner.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday around 12:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI/Dallas.

Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd assaulted another SCI/Dallas prisoner with a ‘shank’. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout his body before the two prisoners were separated.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and Byrd was taken to RHU Housing Unit inside the prison.

According to troopers, Byrd and the victim did not wish to speak to police about the incident.