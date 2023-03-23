TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County Correctional Sergeant has been accused of groping employees.

According to the criminal complaint, 41-year-old Training Sergeant David Andrew Hoover, from Larksville, made lewd comments to a female employee referring to her sexual preference on November 14, 2022.

The criminal complaint states the victim told police Hoover continued to make comments the following day saying he wanted to do dirty things to her and attempted to invite her to his truck so she could have oral sex with him.

She told officers she ignored the comment due to him being her superior, police say.

On November 15, 2022, police say the victim told them Hoover came behind her while on duty and grabbed her butt. The following shift he approached her to admit to his wrongdoings stating he “crossed a line.” When the victim asked why he did it, Hoover responded with, “because you have a cute face, butt, and big titties.”

The following day on November 16, 2022, officers said Hoover said several inappropriate comments to another female employee about her chest.

Later that day, police say Hoover grabbed the second victim’s breasts. The victim told officers she didn’t tell anyone because she was a trainee and didn’t want to lose her job.

During another incident, investigators said Hoover put his hand down the second victim’s shirt and grabbed her chest in a security room. The victim told officers she told him to stop but he didn’t and laughed. Hoover then shouted out the security room door and told her, “see, no one cares.”

Police recorded several incidents from both victims regarding sexual harassment and assault.

Hoover has been charged with terroristic threats and indecent assault.