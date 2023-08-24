HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A prison inmate is being charged after officials say he attempted to rape a nurse.

According to the Wayne County Office of the District Attorney, 28-year-old Talen Trice, an inmate at SCI Waymart has been charged with attempted rape of a Forensic Nurse.

Investigators say Trice snuck into the nurse’s station, locked the door behind him, and attempted to rape the nurse.

Correction Officers jumped over the wall to stop the assault and rescue the nurse, as stated in the affidavit.

Trice has been charged with rape, sexual assault, and other related charges.