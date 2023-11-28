FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who worked at a Pennsylvania state prison is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

According to investigators, an inmate at SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County told detectives he had a months-long relationship with prison guard, Jennifer Newberry, 48, of Frackville.

As stated in the affidavit, Newberry smuggled a phone into the prison for the inmate and sent him intimate photos and videos of herself.

Investigators learned Newberry resigned in July prompting an investigation into her relationship with the inmate.

Newberry faces sexual assault and other related charges.