SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was sentenced on Wednesday for possessing a loaded firearm as a previously convicted criminal.

U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam says Jayson Thompson, 31, told investigators he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol on September 10, 2021, despite knowing he had been convicted of a crime punishable by over one year of prison.

Officials said Thompson also admitted to ordering the pistol and having it shipped by “Interstate Commerce.”

District Court Judge Robert Mariani sentenced Thompson to 14 months in prison.