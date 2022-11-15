NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police said they found multiple guns on a convicted felon that allegedly pulled on a gun on his girlfriend earlier that day.

Police officers say a woman living in the 100 block of East Broad Street, Nanticoke, called police just after noon on Monday to have Walter Breita, 39, of Nanticoke, and his girlfriend, removed from her apartment.

Investigators said the caller had to run away from her house after Breita pulled a handgun on his girlfriend.

Law enforcement officials said they arrived at the house and safely detained Breita and the woman. Police say they searched the woman and found numerous empty heroin/fentanyl packets.

In further interviews with police, officers said Breita admitted to having several guns in the apartment.

Police say they located and seized two pistols, a sawed-off 12-gague shotgun, a normal 12-gauge shotgun, a disassembled 20-gague shotgun, and several kinds of ammunition. Besides one of the pistols, police say there were no serial numbers on any of the guns in Breita’s possession.

Breita, as a previously convicted felon, is facing four charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $100,00 cash bail.