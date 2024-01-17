SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of Detective Kyle Gilmartin last week.

Scranton police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Aiden Deininger from Old Forge on numerous charges, including attempted homicide, in the shooting of Detective Kyle Gilmartin.

Deininger also faces charges in connection with endangering two other police officers who were in the police cruiser when he allegedly opened fire on that cruiser.

According to a criminal complaint, Deininger ambushed the officers, who were sitting in an unmarked police cruiser and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Detective Gilmartin was sitting in the front passenger seat where he was struck twice in the head.

Another officer in the cruiser returned fire hitting Deininger, who then attempted to flee but collapsed not long after. A revolver was found near him.

Deininger was arraigned at Geisinger CMC here in Scranton.